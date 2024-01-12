PHOENIX — The East Valley has been rocked in the past several months due to allegations of teen violence, the emergence of a possible gang called the Gilbert Goons and the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

Lord’s October 2023 death brought to light other allegations of violence, involvement from the FBI and more attention to East Valley police departments investigating the cases.

Here’s a timeline of everything we know involving Lord, the Gilbert Goons and the scope of East Valley youth violence:

Four suspects, including two minors, are accused of planning and carrying out a violent attack against a minor outside an In-N-Out Burger near Williams Field Road and Market Street in Gilbert.

Lord, a student at Combs High School, was attacked outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Lord dies from his injuries. An investigation into his death is opened.

The FBI joins the Lord investigation and a $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in his death.

A 16-year-old boy was attacked by multiple people in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive in San Tan Valley.

Queen Creek Police say it is making progress in the Lord investigation, noting it had received hundreds of tips through the FBI.

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice defends the lengthy Lord investigation, which had nearly reached the two-month mark without any arrests. The Arizona Republic reported possible links between Lord’s death and a group of affluent teenagers known as the Gilbert Goons, who have been connected to a string of violent assaults in the East Valley.

Queen Creek PD announced it submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The list of names, which has not been released, included adults and minors.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg responds to the charges submitted in the Lord case and denounces teen violence in his city. Soelberg doesn’t mention the Gilbert Goons by name but says the department is investigating prior cases involving teens in the past two years to see if there are any connections.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says the review into charges stemming from Lord’s death will be a lengthy process. Mitchell says her prosecutors have to sift through an 1,800-page police report and 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos.

Gilbert Police said it is investigating eight teen violence cases that could involve the Gilbert Goons, including four that were reopened. The department said the four other cases came from incidents that were previously unreported and came about through online tips. Police added that investigations will determine whether it can classify the Gilbert Goons as a criminal street gang under Arizona law.

The Gilbert Town Council unanimously voted to create a three-member subcommittee to deal with the spike in teen violence. A ninth teen violence investigation is announced.

Five arrests were announced in connection with violent attacks on minors in the East Valley. Jacob Pennington, 20, of Gilbert was arrested for his involvement in the Nov. 18 attack in San Tan Valley. Pennington said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons, according to a probable cause statement. It was the first connection announced by police between the Gilbert Goons and the violent attacks.

Christopher Fantastic, 18, was one of four suspects arrested in connection with the Aug. 18 assault in Gilbert. Aris Arredondo, 18, and two 16-year-olds were also arrested on aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges.

The Gilbert Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying suspects in five youth violence cases. Police released photos and more information on those cases, two of which were reopened while three others were previously unreported.

This story will be updated with developments.

