ARIZONA NEWS

2nd suspect arrested in connection with November 2022 youth violence assault in Gilbert

Jan 29, 2024, 4:47 PM

A 17-year-old was the second suspect arrested in a Nov. 22, 2022 youth violence case in Gilbert. (Gilbert Police Photo)

(Gilbert Police Photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a November 2022 youth violence assault in Gilbert, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested Thursday on one count of aggravated assault in connection with the incident, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Kyler Renner, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with that assault and another one in the East Valley town in December 2022.

RELATED STORIES

The 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released because they are a minor, and Renner are accused of assaulting a juvenile victim outside a residence near Higley and Riggs roads on Nov. 22, 2022.

The minor’s arrest is at least the 15th tied to youth violence in Gilbert for incidents dating to 2022.

Gilbert still has 10 open youth violence investigations, five that are new and five that have been reactivated.

Police said the investigation is independent of that of Preston Lord, the 16-year-old Combs High School student who was beaten and killed outside of a Halloween party in Queen Creek in October.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg has urged against misinformation, saying rumors surrounding youth violence have been harmful since the topic has been in the spotlight.

“It hurts the victims,” Soelberg said Thursday during a press conference. “Regardless of what that jurisdiction is, everyone wants justice. We can’t have vigilante justice. We need people to not spread misinformation.”

