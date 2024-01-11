PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in five youth violence cases.

The department announced on Tuesday it was actively investigating nine assaults involving groups of teens. Police released photos and more information Thursday on five of those cases, two of which were reopened while three others were previously unreported.

The ask for help comes a day after Gilbert Police announced the arrests of four suspects in an Aug. 18 attack of a minor.

Media reports and social media speculation have implicated a gang of youths known as the Gilbert Goons in a string of violent attacks in the East Valley, including one in Queen Creek that claimed the life of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

The Gilbert investigations are independent of the Lord case, which is being handled by the Queen Creek Police Department. Lord was assaulted outside a Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died at a hospital two days later.

What teen violence cases are Gilbert Police asking the public to help solve?

One of the Gilbert cases is an Aug. 18 group attack on a minor outside the In-N-Out Burger near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

Christopher Fantastic and Aris Arredondo, both 18, and two minors have already been arrested in the case. Police say more individuals were involved that night.

A second case involved an assault reported at a residence near Higley and Elliot roads on Dec. 17. Police said a suspect has already been arrested but that more individuals need to be identified.

The other three cases happened on dates that are unknown to police and are new to the department.

One happened at the same location as the Aug. 18 attack that resulted in the arrest of Fantastic, Arredondo and two minors on assault and robbery charges.

Another case is said to have occurred on a sidewalk near Guadalupe Road and Freestone Parkway east of Lindsay Road.

The final case happened at a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue in downtown Gilbert.

How can the public help solve Gilbert teen violence cases?

Anyone with information on the cases is asked call Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500.

Info on the cases can also be submitted anonymously through Gilbert PD’s online tip site with reference to the case numbers.

