PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a third suspect in a 2023 Mesa youth violence case.

The Mesa Police Department on Thursday released a photo of the suspect, who appears to be wearing a black sweatshirt and white camo-style shorts.

Christopher Fantastic, 18, and a 17-year-old have already been arrested in the case.

Officers responded to a fight involving 30-40 youths in the area of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue, on May 29. People scattered and nobody was arrested at the time.

On Jan. 4, after multiple violent East Valley attacks were reported, a man told authorities that his stepson had been assaulted during the brawl.

Investigators used witness accounts and video evidence to connect Fantastic and the 17-year-old to the attack. Both suspects were booked on aggravated assault charges.

Fantastic was arrested in a separate youth violence case in Gilbert that was said to have occurred Aug. 18, 2023.

Anyone with information on the third suspect should call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.