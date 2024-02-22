Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert police arrest suspect for third time in connection with youth violence

Feb 22, 2024, 3:57 PM

This is the third time Pennington has been arrested in youth violence investigations. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department announced on Thursday the third arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Pennington in a youth violence case.

Police arrested Pennington on Wednesday while investigating a group assault on a victim that took place in September 2023.

The attack took place in a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway, police said.

This incident was previously unreported, but Gilbert PD received video evidence of the assault in late January, police said.

Pennington is the second person to be arrested in this case. The first, a 17-year-old girl, was arrested on Tuesday.

Pennington, who is currently in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of aggravated robbery in this case, police said.

This is the third time Pennington has been accused of youth violence in the East Valley

Gilbert PD submitted charges against Pennington in connection to this assault.

It’s the third time Pennington has been arrested in relation to youth violence investigations.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s office announced on Jan. 10 the arrest of Pennington for his involvement in a Nov. 18, 2023, attack on a minor in San Tan Valley.

Pennington allegedly said in a post-arrest interview that he was associated with the Gilbert Goons. It was the first connection announced by police between the Gilbert Goons and the violent attacks.

Who is the other suspect accused of attacking a victim in September 2023?

Pennington has also been accused of being involved in an assault at a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022, according to a Gilbert PD announcement on Jan. 31.

Earlier this week, Gilbert PD arrested a 17-year-old girl in relation to this investigation. They also processed and submitted a juvenile referral for her. She is facing one count of aggravated robbery, one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police said on Thursday they have sent these charges to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone who has information about youth violence in the city can submit an anonymous tip online or call 480-503-6500.

