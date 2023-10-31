PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a Combs High School student who was assaulted Saturday night in Queen Creek.

Officials said around 9:07 p.m., the Queen Creek Police Department’s non-emergency line was called about a juvenile disturbance in the area of Via del Orogo and 194th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a number of juveniles leaving the area but they weren’t participating in illegal activities, according to authorities.

Minutes after arriving in the area, the officers were diverted to a high-priority call with a potential crime in progress. QCPD received a call around 9:49 p.m. about an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Responding officers arrived in the area within three minutes to find a juvenile victim on the road.

Life-saving measures were administered to the teen. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries on Monday at the hospital.

Officials did not release the name of the victim due to his age. He was identified as Preston Lord, according to a GoFundMe organized by his aunt.

Lord was assaulted at a Halloween party, according to the GoFundMe.

J.O. Combs Unified School District released a statement on his death:

We are devastated to learn of the sudden loss of a beloved Combs High School student. At this time, our district remains focused on supporting the family members, students and school communities impacted by this tragedy. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, as well as the active investigation currently underway by the Queen Creek Police Department, no additional details will be shared at this time. Our crisis team remains on-call and available to assist students and staff members who seek support during this difficult time. We ask that every member of our community join us in extending our deepest condolences and support to the family, as well as all who are affected by this tragedy.

Police have requested video from surveillance or doorbell cameras that may have captured footage between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday within a half-mile radius of the area.

No arrests have been made and police are awaiting the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s findings.

The case remains under investigation.

