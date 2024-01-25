Close
2 adults, 1 minor arrested in connection with 2022 Gilbert assault cases

Jan 24, 2024, 5:14 PM | Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 10:19 am

Mugshots of Kyler Renner, left, and Gage Garrison, Gilbert, Arizona, assault suspects...

Kyler Renner, left, and Gage Garrison were arrested Jan. 24, 2024, in connection with Gilbert, Arizona, assault cases. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three suspects, including a minor, were arrested Wednesday in Gilbert for their alleged roles in youth violence cases from 2022, authorities said.

Kyler Renner, 18, was taken into custody in connection with two attacks, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

He is accused of assaulting a juvenile victim outside a residence near Higley and Riggs Road on Nov. 22, 2022.

In addition, Renner, 19-year-old Gage Garrison and a 17-year-old were arrested for an assault in a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue in downtown Gilbert on Dec. 3, 2022.

Renner’s bond was set at $100,000 after he was booked on four aggravated assault counts. Garrison was booked on two aggravated assault counts and had his bond set at $75,000.

Two adults also were arrested during the investigation Wednesday on charges unrelated to the assaults.

Travis Renner, 50, was arrested for allegedly possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and Kiara Holsapple, 20, was accused of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Gilbert police previously released photos and asked the public for help identifying suspects in the garage attack and four other cases.

Arrests are latest in string of violent East Valley attack

Wednesday’s arrests are the latest in a string for young adults and minors in the East Valley, which has been rocked by youth violence in the past few months. Reports have linked a gang of youths known as the Gilbert Goons to multiple attacks.

The death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek in October brought awareness to the disturbing trend that has affected several cities in the area.

The Queen Creek Police Department submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Dec. 28, but no arrests directly connected to the teen’s death have been announced.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has said it will take time to sort through the submission, which included an 1,800-page report and about 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos.

2 adults, 1 minor arrested in connection with 2022 Gilbert assault cases