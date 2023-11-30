PHOENIX — A month after 16-year-old Preston Lord was fatally assaulted following a Halloween party in Queen Creek, police said they are making progress on the investigation.

“We understand the community wants an arrest or more information about why an arrest has not taken place,” Chief of Police Randy Brice said in a press release on Wednesday.

“While we cannot release information that could compromise the prosecution of this case, I want to reiterate that we want more than just an arrest. We want to ensure that those involved are convicted.”

The department added that while the investigation is complex and extensive, it remains a top priority.

What’s new in the Preston Lord homicide investigation?

The Queen Creek Police Department said it had received and processed over 200 tips through the FBI, including 29 this week. The previous week saw 21 tips via the FBI.

Detectives have also served 49 search warrants, noting that evidence collected at the scene requires extensive analysis and review.

“There will be a time later in the process when more information can be shared,” Public Information Officer Jennifer Lamis said in the release. “However, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, specific details cannot be disclosed at this time to protect the integrity of the process.”

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.