Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek Police explain why no arrest yet made in Preston Lord’s death

Nov 30, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm

side by side of patrol car and Preston Lord...

A month after 16-year-old Preston Lord was fatally assaulted following a Halloween party in Queen Creek, police said they are making progress on the investigation. (Facebook Photo/Queen Creek Police Department, FBI Bulletin)

(Facebook Photo/Queen Creek Police Department, FBI Bulletin)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A month after 16-year-old Preston Lord was fatally assaulted following a Halloween party in Queen Creek, police said they are making progress on the investigation.

“We understand the community wants an arrest or more information about why an arrest has not taken place,” Chief of Police Randy Brice said in a press release on Wednesday.

“While we cannot release information that could compromise the prosecution of this case, I want to reiterate that we want more than just an arrest. We want to ensure that those involved are convicted.”

The department added that while the investigation is complex and extensive, it remains a top priority.

RELATED STORIES

What’s new in the Preston Lord homicide investigation?

The Queen Creek Police Department said it had received and processed over 200 tips through the FBI, including 29 this week. The previous week saw 21 tips via the FBI.

Detectives have also served 49 search warrants, noting that evidence collected at the scene requires extensive analysis and review.

“There will be a time later in the process when more information can be shared,” Public Information Officer Jennifer Lamis said in the release. “However, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, specific details cannot be disclosed at this time to protect the integrity of the process.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, break ground on the new ...

Associated Press

Work resumes on $10B renewable energy transmission project in southwestern Arizona despite tribal objections

Federal land managers briefly halted work on the SunZia transmission line earlier this month after Native American tribes raised concerns.

28 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How MCSO extradited Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix

KTAR News reporter Colton Krolak breaks down Sheriff Paul Penzone’s presser regarding how Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office extradited ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Idaho to Maricopa County on Nov. 30, 2023. (MCSO YouTube Sc...

KTAR.com

Here’s how MCSO extradited ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell to Phoenix

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited from Idaho to Phoenix this week, a task Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday required meticulous planning.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sheriff Paul Penzone explains Lori Vallow Daybell extradition from Idaho, booked in Phoenix jail

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone joined KTAR News’ Gaydos & Chad to discuss ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell being extradited from Idaho and booked into Phoenix jail. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What is doomspending and why is it spreading across the United States?

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Ring doorbell outside front door of home...

Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Here’s a guide on how to adapt to smart technology for seniors

In this week's article, we will look at some ways we can approach smart technology and how it can expand our world as we age.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Queen Creek Police explain why no arrest yet made in Preston Lord’s death