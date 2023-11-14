Close
ARIZONA NEWS

$10,000 reward offered as part of investigation into death of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord

Nov 14, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm

Authorities area offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of Preston Lord, who was assaulted Oct. 28, 2023, in Queen Creek, Arizona, and died two days later. (FBI Bulletin)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of Preston Lord, authorities said Tuesday.

Lord, a 16-year-old student at Combs High School, was assaulted near Sossaman and Chandler Heights roads after a Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died of his injuries two days later.

The Queen Creek Police Department is getting help on the high-profile case from the FBI, which set up a portal at www.fbi.gov/prestonlord where video, photos and other media can be submitted as potential evidence.

Information can also be called into the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

“Parents, we are asking you to talk to your kids,” Queen Creek Chief Randy Brice said in a press release Tuesday. “If they have direct evidence related to this case, we need you to come forward. For those who attended this party or saw the incident, if you are being threatened or you are scared to say something, please talk to your parents or someone you trust. Do the right thing and help us bring justice for Preston and his family.”

Investigators have identified multiple persons of interest in the case, according to the release, but no names were made public. They continue to collect more evidence and comb through information already gathered through tips, interviews, warrants and court orders.

“We are committed to finding justice for Preston,” Brice said. “Our investigators are determined and dedicated to solving this case. However, we want more than just an arrest. We want to ensure that those involved are convicted of the crime.”

