Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

5 arrests made in connection with 2 violent attacks on minors in East Valley

Jan 10, 2024, 4:05 PM | Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 9:26 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Mugshot of Jacob Pennington, a suspect in a November 2023 assault in San Tan Valley, Arizona Mugshot of Christopher Fantastic, a suspect in an August 2023 assault in Gilbert, Arizona Mugshot of Aris Arredondo, a suspect in an August 2023 assault in Gilbert, Arizona

PHOENIX – Five arrests have been made in connection with violent attacks on minors in the East Valley last year with one suspect admitting his association with the notorious gang Gilbert Goons, according to authorities.

Jacob Pennington, 20, of Gilbert was arrested Wednesday morning for his involvement in a November attack in San Tan Valley, the Pinal County Sheriff’s office announced. Pennington said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons, according to a probable cause statement.

In a separate case, Christopher Fantastic, 18, was one of four suspects arrested in connection with an August assault in Gilbert. Hours after announcing Fantastic’s arrest, the Gilbert Police Department revealed the arrests of three more suspects in the August assault. Aris Arredondo, 18, and two 16-year-olds were also arrested on aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges.

What do we know about Pinal County assault case?

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show investigators used video and other evidence to identify Pennington in a Nov. 18 attack on a 16-year-old boy.

Video shows multiple people assaulting the victim in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive at about 9:45 p.m. that evening, according to the probable cause statement.

Pennington was identified as the main aggressor in the altercation and was accused of hitting the victim several times, including with a belt, according to the court documents. Pennington told police he was defending a female friend who he said was struck by the victim.

Lamb also said his office has been working closely with other Valley agencies, including Queen Creek and Gilbert police, “to ensure that we can reduce violent crime amongst juveniles everywhere in this area.”

What are the details of the Gilbert attack?

Fantastic was booked on one count each of assault with intent to injure and aggravated robbery, according to Maricopa County online jail records. His bond was set at $25,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 17.

Maricopa County court records for Fantastic’s arrest have been sealed.

RELATED STORIES

During his initial court appearance on Wednesday morning, prosecutors alleged that Fantastic was part of a group that planned and perpetrated the violent attack on a minor Aug. 18 outside an In-N-Out Burger. The Gilbert Police Department previously circulated photos of suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred that night in the restaurant parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

Brooke Gaunt, who represented the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during Fantastic’s initial court appearance, said the victim was fortunate he wasn’t injured more seriously.

“He’s lucky not to have suffered permanent physical injuries as a result of the suspect’s actions. However, the victim will likely suffer permanent emotional and psychological damage as a result of these events,” Gaunt said.

Is there a connection between Gilbert arrests and Gilbert Goons?

Gaunt implied that Fantastic was part of a group involved in multiple attacks without specifically mentioning the Goons.

“The state also wants to reiterate the fact that this attack is only one among several in the community in Gilbert that have been perpetrated by a group that the defendant belongs to with several other violent juveniles and adults,” she said. “The state’s concerned about the constant victimization of the community and potential future attacks if he is not given a high bond.”

Gaunt told the judge that accusation about other attacks was based on information from the Gilbert Police Department.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg told town leaders Tuesday night that the department was investigating nine active cases of youth violence.

Media reports and social media speculation have linked the attacks to the Gilbert Goons.

Reports have also linked the gang to the fatal assault on Queen Creek high school student Preston Lord. Lord, 16, was attacked outside a Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died of his injuries in a hospital two days later.

Where does the investigation into Preston Lord’s death stand?

The Queen Creek Police Department submitted charges to MCAO against seven suspects on Dec. 28.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said last week that it will take some time to sort through the submission, which included an 1,800-page report and about 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos.

“We have one chance to do it right and we want to go in with the strongest possible prepared position so that this can be taken care of,” Mitchell told KTAR’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday.

Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that the Fantastic case isn’t related to the Lord case.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the Pinal County assault occurred in Queen Creek. The location was actually in San Tan Valley.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

ENDORSEMENTS

Arizona News

Crime scene with police tape, officers and vehicle with red light...

KTAR.com

Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix home

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect after a young man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

10 minutes ago

Exterior of The Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Théa Mediterranean Rooftop set to open atop new Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix

The Global Ambassador’s crowning dining experience, Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, will make its debut six weeks after the rest of Sam Fox’s first hotel project opened in Phoenix.

50 minutes ago

Macinnis mugshot....

KTAR.com

Suspect accused of staying at dead Arizona man’s home for months and selling his vehicle

An Arizona man was arrested last week after he allegedly stayed at a dead man's home for an extended time and sold his vehicle.

2 hours ago

Goodyear seniors to get $2 million in affordable housing funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

Goodyear seniors to get $2 million in affordable housing funding

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an agreement that allocates $2 million for a new affordable housing development for Goodyear seniors.

5 hours ago

First puppy litter of 2024 born to Arizona Humane Society...

Serena O'Sullivan

Too doggone cute: Arizona Humane Society welcomes first puppy litter of 2024

A Pit bull terrier named Cookie gave birth to the Arizona Humane Society's first puppy litter of 2024, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Arizona Lottery player wins $240,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Lottery player wins $240,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot

One Arizona lottery player won a six-figure Fantasy 5 jackpot on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

5 arrests made in connection with 2 violent attacks on minors in East Valley