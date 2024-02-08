Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert police arrest 2 suspects, seek to extradite another for 2022 youth violence incident

Feb 7, 2024, 6:45 PM

Youth violence charges submitted against 1 suspect, 2 more arrests...

Gage Garrison, 19, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a Dec. 17, 2022, assault, along with 18-year-old Cody Kostoryz. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Gilbert Police Department photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Gilbert Police Department photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department arrested two East Valley adults suspected of being involved in a 2022 assault on Wednesday. Police said they’ve also submitted charges against a third suspect who is currently out of state.

Gilbert PD arrested Gage Garrison, 19, and Cody Kostoryz, 18, for allegedly attacking a victim at a residence near Higley and Elliott Roads, police said.

Police booked Garrison and Kostoryz into a Maricopa County jail for aggravated assault and burglary charges.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 17, 2022, Gilbert PD said.

Police also submitted longform charges against 18-year-old Nolan Russell to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Russell currently resides out-of-state. However, Gilbert PD wants to extradite him back to Arizona to face his charges of burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police requested the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to seek an arrest warrant with nationwide extradition upon charging Russell.

One of the suspects accused of other youth violence charges

Garrison has also been indicted for his role in another youth violence incident from 2022, officials said.

That assault took place in a Gilbert parking garage near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert on Dec. 3, 2022, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Gilbert PD also indicted Kyler Renner, 19, and a 17-year-old who is being prosecuted as an adult.

Garrison and Renner were charged with one count of aggravated assault for the December 2022 incident, while the minor was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with this incident.

