ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert Police makes 3 more arrests in connection with multiple youth violence cases

Jan 31, 2024, 4:58 PM | Updated: Feb 1, 2024, 10:21 am

Mugshot of Jacob Pennington and William Hines....

Jacob Pennington, left, and William Hines, 18, have been accused of being involved in an assault at a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo/Gilbert Police Department Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo/Gilbert Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three more suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple youth violence cases in Gilbert, authorities said.

Jacob Pennington, 20, William Owen Hines, 18, and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault for their roles in a Dec. 2, 2022, incident near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

Officers were called to the area for a fight that night, but it took video received earlier this month for police to make a breakthrough on the case, they said.

Pennington was also arrested Jan. 10 for his involvement in a Nov. 18, 2023, attack in San Tan Valley. Pennington said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons, according to a probable cause statement. It was the first connection announced by police between the Gilbert Goons and the violent attacks.

The same 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with a Dec. 3, 2022, assault in a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue in downtown Gilbert. The juvenile faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of kidnapping.

Kyler Renner, 18, Gage Garrison, 19, and another 17-year-old were arrested in that parking garage assault on Jan. 24.

Hines and the initial 17-year-old were also arrested in connection with an assault outside a residence near Higley and Riggs roads on Nov. 22, 2022. Hines and the 17-year-old were charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Kyler Renner and another 17-year-old suspect were arrested for the Nov. 22, 2022, assault last week.

Gilbert Police said it has now made 22 arrests related to youth violence since the start of the year.

