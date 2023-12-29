Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek police seek charges against 7 suspects in Preston Lord investigation

Dec 28, 2023, 5:35 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

The Queen Creek PD suspects seven adults and minors of being involved in the late October beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. (Photos from GoFundMe and Queen Creek PD)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Queen Creek police announced a breakthrough in its prolonged investigation into the beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

An assault from a group of teens known as “the Gilbert Goons” at a Halloween party on Oct. 28 sent Lord to the hospital, police said. He died from his injuries two days later.

The department announced it submitted charges against seven suspects — including adults and minors — on Thursday.

However, police didn’t release the names of any of the suspects.

“The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the charges submitted,” Queen Creek PD Spokesperson Jenifer Lamis told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “While charges have been submitted, the investigation continues and the public is encouraged to submit any new tips.”

Those with information that can add the investigation can access Queen Creek’s portal at www.fbi.gov/prestonlord. Witnesses can submit video, photos and other media as potential evidence.

People who want to aid in the investigation can also call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

“I want to reiterate that our focus continues to be getting justice for Preston Lord,” Lamis said.

