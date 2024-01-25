Close
ARIZONA NEWS

3 suspects arrested in Gilbert youth violence cases from 2022

Jan 24, 2024, 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

Three suspects were arrested Jan. 24, 2024 for their roles in 2022 Gilbert teen violence cases. (Gilbert Police Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three suspects were arrested Wednesday in Gilbert for their roles in youth violence cases from 2022, authorities said.

Kyler Renner, 18, was arrested on assault charges in two cases, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Renner is accused of assaulting a juvenile victim outside a residence near Higley and Riggs Road on Nov. 22, 2022. He is also one of three suspects accused of assault in a December 2022 case that police asked the public’s help to solve.

Renner, 19-year-old Gage Garrison and a 17-year-old were arrested for the assault on an adult victim in a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue in downtown Gilbert on Dec. 3, 2022.

Police released photos from that case and four others involving youth violence on Jan. 11 that allegedly occurred in Gilbert.

The arrests are the latest in a string for young adults and minors in the East Valley, which has been rocked by youth violence in the past few months.

The death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek in October brought awareness to the disturbing trend that has affected several cities in the area.

Gilbert Police said the arrests were independent of the investigation into Lord’s death.

It is unknown whether the arrests are linked to the Gilbert Goons, a purported group of young adults and teens that have been accused of randomly assaulting victims in the East Valley.

