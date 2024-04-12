Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Talyn Vigil, suspect in murder of Preston Lord, posts bonds and is released from jail

Apr 12, 2024, 4:13 PM

Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil posted bond and was released from jail on April 12, 2024.

Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil posted bond and was released from jail on April 12, 2024. (MCSO Photo)

(MCSO Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Talyn Vigil, one of seven suspects indicted in the murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek, posted bond and was released from jail Friday, authorities said.

Vigil will subjected to electronic monitoring during his release, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email. The bond for each of the suspects in Lord’s death, including Vigil, was set at $1 million.

What happened in the murder of Preston Lord?

Lord, a student at Combs High School, was allegedly beaten by the suspects outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. Lord died two days later at a hospital.

A chain stolen from a friend of Lord led to the fight that eventually ended in the 16-year-old’s death, according to arrest documents.

Vigil, William Owen Hines, Dominic Turner, Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner and Jacob Meisner were arrested in March and face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in Lord’s death.

Vigil is one of three suspects who is a minor being tried as an adult.

How long did the investigation last into Preston Lord’s death?

The Queen Creek Police Department submitted a police report for Lord’s case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Dec. 28.

Mitchell told reporters then that the case file was about 1,800 pages. She said it would take her office a long time to comb through about 2,000 pieces of evidence.

Although seven suspects have been officially named, the investigation is far from over.

“We are still working actively to make arrests,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said after the arrests. “We’re gonna be relentless about this. We’re not gonna stop until we have everybody in custody.”

Are there other instances of youth violence in the East Valley?

The incident publicized a string of youth violence incidents in the East Valley that had allegedly been happening for multiple years.

The Gilbert Police Department has made over 40 arrests for youth violence incidents that have occurred since February 2022.

Police departments in Chandler and Mesa have also made arrests in youth violence cases.

Talyn Vigil, suspect in murder of Preston Lord, posts bonds and is released from jail