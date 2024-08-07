PHOENIX — The first prison sentence has been handed down for a suspect associated with East Valley youth violence, authorities said Wednesday.

Noah Lee Pennington, 19, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in incidents between December 2022 and May 2023, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO).

Pennington, who was found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, will be subject to two years of supervised probation upon his release.

“We are doing great work holding perpetrators of teen violence accountable for their actions,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “Our message to the community is simple: these young adults are having to pay the price for their deliberate actions and know they cannot get away with it.”

Who is Noah Lee Pennington?

Pennington was indicted in February for the incident that occurred in Gilbert on Dec. 16, 2022. He threatened two people with a weapon that night, according to the indictment. That incident had previously been unreported until cases of youth violence in the East Valley made headlines.

Pennington also beat and robbed a 14-year-old boy along a Gilbert canal in May 2023, according to MCAO.

The drug charge was added after Pennington was found in possession of a bag with fentanyl pills in Mesa.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.