PHOENIX — Six of the seven people accused of killing 16-year-old Preston Lord at a Halloween party in October in Queen Creek pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges they face in connection to his death.

Those in court Wednesday were 17-year-old Talan Renner, 20-year-old Dominic Turner, 17-year-old Talyn Vigil, 19-year-old Taylor Sherman, and 17-year-old Jacob Meisner. One of the accused, 18-year-old William Hines, did not appear at his hearing Wednesday but entered a plea of not guilty.

The seventh individual, 18-year-old Treston Billey, was not in court Wednesday. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Court paperwork indicates that a necklace was stolen from another victim, only listed in the records as “Victim A.”

At some point after, Lord and a group went running and were chased before the attack took place.

Lord died two days after the Oct. 28 attack in Queen Creek.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.