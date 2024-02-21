Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert PD arrest teen girl accused of attacking victim in youth violence case

Feb 20, 2024, 6:53 PM | Updated: 9:00 pm

Teen girl accused of attacking, robbing victim, Gilbert police say...

(Gilbert Police Department photo/via Facebook)

(Gilbert Police Department photo/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department arrested a 17-year-old youth violence suspect on Tuesday.

The alleged assault took place in September 2023 and was previously unreported, police said.

The 17-year-old girl is facing one count of aggravated robbery, one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

These charges are being referred to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review, police said.

This arrest is related to Gilbert PD’s investigations into acts of group teen violence, police said.

Gilbert police have made 41 arrests related to group teen violence since February 2022.

Anyone who has information about youth violence in the city can submit an anonymous tip online or call 480-503-6500.

