PHOENIX — Two Gilbert youth violence suspects have been indicted for their roles in a 2022 assault case, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Gage Garrison, 19, and Cody Kostoryz, 18, were indicted on one count of aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 17, 2022, at a party near Higley and Elliot roads.

A third suspect in that case, 18-year-old Nolan Russell, had longform charges submitted to MCAO via the Gilbert Police Department earlier this month. Russell lives in Kansas and Gilbert authorities want to extradite him to Arizona.

MCAO also announced an indictment for a teen connected to East Valley youth violence, but on drug charges.

Kyler Renner, 19, was indicted on three counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and one count of use of wire communication or electronic communication in drug related transactions. The charges stem from a traffic stop March 29, 2023, in Gilbert.

Gilbert suspects linked to other East Valley youth violence cases

Renner and Garrison were arrested in January in connection with a group assault that took place Dec. 3, 2022, at a parking garage in downtown Gilbert.

Renner and Garrison each face two counts of aggravated assault in the case.

Those aren’t the only cases involving Renner.

The 19-year-old is also accused of assaulting a juvenile victim outside a residence near Higley and Riggs Road on Nov. 22, 2022.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault for that incident.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.