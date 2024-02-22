Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Gilbert youth violence suspects indicted in 2022 assault case; 3rd indicted on drug charges

Feb 22, 2024, 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Gage Garrison, left, and Cody Kostoryz, right, were indicted on aggravated assault charges on Feb. ...

Gage Garrison, left, and Cody Kostoryz, right, were indicted on aggravated assault charges on Feb. 22, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two Gilbert youth violence suspects have been indicted for their roles in a 2022 assault case, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Gage Garrison, 19, and Cody Kostoryz, 18, were indicted on one count of aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 17, 2022, at a party near Higley and Elliot roads.

A third suspect in that case, 18-year-old Nolan Russell, had longform charges submitted to MCAO via the Gilbert Police Department earlier this month. Russell lives in Kansas and Gilbert authorities want to extradite him to Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

MCAO also announced an indictment for a teen connected to East Valley youth violence, but on drug charges.

Kyler Renner, 19, was indicted on three counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and one count of use of wire communication or electronic communication in drug related transactions. The charges stem from a traffic stop March 29, 2023, in Gilbert.

Gilbert suspects linked to other East Valley youth violence cases

Renner and Garrison were arrested in January in connection with a group assault that took place Dec. 3, 2022, at a parking garage in downtown Gilbert.

Renner and Garrison each face two counts of aggravated assault in the case.

Those aren’t the only cases involving Renner.

The 19-year-old is also accused of assaulting a juvenile victim outside a residence near Higley and Riggs Road on Nov. 22, 2022.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault for that incident.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This is the third time Pennington has been arrested in youth violence investigations. (Maricopa Cou...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert police arrest suspect for third time in connection with youth violence

Jacob Pennington, 20, is accused of attacking a victim in September 2023. Earlier this week, Gilbert arrested a minor in the same case.

6 minutes ago

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...

Jim Sharpe

Meghan McCain won’t forgive Kari — but Lake better hope plenty of other moderates do

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe knows Meghan McCain won't forgive Kari Lake anytime soon, but the Senate candidate better hope moderate Republicans do.

2 hours ago

Split panel of a headshot of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on the left and the mugshot o...

Kevin Stone

NYC can have murder suspect after he’s tried in Arizona, Maricopa County attorney says

New York City authorities can get their hands on a man wanted for murder there after he’s been prosecuted for crimes in Arizona, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Thursday.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Ruben Gallego open to bipartisan collaboration while respecting differences

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Two additional measles cases in Maricopa County were identified Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Fiona Good...

Danny Shapiro

Maricopa County announces 2 additional cases of measles, more possible exposure sites

Maricopa County announced two more cases of measles Thursday, about two weeks after an initial case involving an international visitor was confirmed.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

2 Gilbert youth violence suspects indicted in 2022 assault case; 3rd indicted on drug charges