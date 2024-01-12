Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

17-year-old arrested in connection with assault on minor in Mesa

Jan 12, 2024, 10:02 AM

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

A teenager was arrested Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in connection with an assault on a minor in Mesa, Arizona. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with an assault on a minor in Mesa last year, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the Mesa Police Department a week before the arrest.

A man said his stepson was assaulted near Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, between Broadway Road and Baseline Avenue, on May 29, 2023.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old boy, police said.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County juvenile detention center for aggravated assault. His name was not released because he is a minor.

RELATED STORIES

Is Mesa assault related to gang known as Gilbert Goons?

Mesa Police declined to say if the case was related to the string of East Valley attacks allegedly involving a gang of youths known as the Gilbert Goons.

“The information we have provided is all that our detectives want to release at this time because the case is still active,” Detective Richard Encinas told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email.

Earlier this week, multiple arrests were made in violent assaults allegedly perpetrated by groups of youths in the East Valley. Prosecutors have implied that the Gilbert Goons may have been involved.

Are recent arrests connected fatal attack on Preston Lord?

Previous media reports have linked the Goons to last year’s fatal attack on 16-year-old Preston Lord. Lord was assaulted outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28 and died of his injuries at a hospital two days later.

The Queen Creek Police Department submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Dec. 28, but no arrests directly connected to the teen’s death have been announced.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said last week that it will take some time to sort through the submission, which included an 1,800-page report and about 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Caution tape is placed at a crime scene....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phoenix hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene, authorities said.

14 minutes ago

Photo of sun shining over a desert landscape...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area in for warmup after starting year with below-normal temperatures

After enduring a stretch of colder-than-normal weather to start the year, the Valley is in for a warming trend.

2 hours ago

Google Street View image of palm trees at Highline Park in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Man killed when palm tree falls on him at south Phoenix park

A man walking in a south Phoenix park was killed Thursday when a large palm tree fell on him, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: How the economy will impact the 2024 elections

How the economy will impact the 2024 elections. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: https://x.com/KTAR923 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ktarnews Instagram: […]

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Jacob Lozano, a Florida man is accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale ove...

Serena O'Sullivan

Florida man accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale

A Florida man is in custody for allegedly sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale over social media and gaming platforms.

4 hours ago

Lights on a patrol car....

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed, driver apprehended after serious crash

The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale were closed Friday morning after a crash involving a serious injury, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

17-year-old arrested in connection with assault on minor in Mesa