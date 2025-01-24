<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — A bill that would toughen penalties for those who commit group attacks has been introduced in the Arizona Legislature and has the support of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

It was actually Mitchell who went to Republican Rep. Matt Gress regarding “Preston’s Law,” which would stiffen the punishment for those involved in a “swarming” attack.

The bill, known as HB2611, was brought to legislators as a response to the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek in October 2023 and other East Valley youth violence.

“There’s a deferent effect. Criminals pay attention to the law and law enforcement’s response,” Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Thursday. “This is saying, ‘hey, we’re setting this behavior aside for special attention.’ It’s going to be enforced and you’re going to be held accountable.”

What would ‘Preston’s Law’ do?

The bill would increase the penalty for those convicted in group attacks involving at least three people from a Class 6 felony to a Class 4 felony.

The change would up the minimum sentencing from a year to 2.5 years and also ensure that charges could not be lowered to a misdemeanor.

The seven suspects indicted in Lord’s death face first-degree murder charges, but Mitchell said “Preston’s Law” would encompass a wider scope of group attacks.

Youth violence in the East Valley was rampant from at least the start of 2022 through the death of Lord. Several suspects have been charged and convicted in attacks in Maricopa County over the past few months.

“It allows law enforcement to look at the totality of what people are doing,” Mitchell said.

Will ‘Preston’s Law’ become a law?

Mitchell is confident that “Preston’s Law” will be passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“This isn’t a partisan issue, it’s bipartisan and I can’t imagine it won’t get an overwhelming vote by both houses of the Legislature and signed by the governor,” Mitchell said.

Lord’s parents, Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, offered a statement in response to the introduction of “Preston’s Law” at a press conference Thursday.

The terrifying reality of coordinated assaults has become far too common and must be addressed. While no law can bring Preston back, we hope this bill will deter these types of attacks and protect others from suffering the same fate. We urge lawmakers to pass this legislation and make it clear that violence in numbers will not be tolerated. We ask that Preston’s tragic death serve as a catalyst for change, to ensure that no other family will have to endure the agony of losing a loved one to such senseless brutality.

Mitchell said she was appreciative for the support of Lord’s parents.

“Anything that will prevent other parents from going through this kind of unimaginable heartache, they’re grateful to participate in,” Mitchell said.

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.