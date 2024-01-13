Close
ARIZONA NEWS

PCSO announces 2nd arrest made in assault case involving alleged Gilbert Goon

Jan 12, 2024, 5:48 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

Mug shot of 18-year-old Garrett Bagshaw who was arrested in connection to an assault on Nov. 18. (X...

Mug shot of 18-year-old Garrett Bagshaw who was arrested in connection to an assault on Nov. 18. (X photo/@PinalCSO)

(X photo/@PinalCSO)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Pinal County Sheriff’s office arrested 18-year-old Garrett Bagshaw in connection to an aggravated assault case on Friday.

The arrest is in connection to the same case that led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Pennington on Wednesday.

Pennington allegedly said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons, according to a probable cause statement.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that other suspects involved in the case should turn themselves in.

Lamb also told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show investigators used video and other evidence to identify Pennington in a Nov. 18 attack on a 16-year-old boy.

Video shows multiple people assaulting the victim in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive at about 9:45 p.m. that evening, according to the probable cause statement.

RELATED STORIES

Rick Kuehner, the father of a victim of an alleged attack by the Gilbert Goons told the Gaydos & Chad Show on Friday he was frustrated by the lack of action being taken by authorities.

“It’s good to know that action is being taken but it also frustrates me even more that it took so long that if they would have done their due diligence back in August they would have had those arrested a long time ago,” Kuehner said.

