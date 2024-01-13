PHOENIX — The Pinal County Sheriff’s office arrested 18-year-old Garrett Bagshaw in connection to an aggravated assault case on Friday.

The arrest is in connection to the same case that led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Pennington on Wednesday.

Pennington allegedly said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons, according to a probable cause statement.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that other suspects involved in the case should turn themselves in.

Today (1/12) PCSO was able to identify and locate a second suspect in the 11/18/23 aggravated assault incident that occurred in Pinal County. 18yo Garrett Bagshaw was arrested in Mesa. We continue to investigate this incident and working to identify additional suspects. pic.twitter.com/9vfyNK4CZF — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) January 13, 2024

Lamb also told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show investigators used video and other evidence to identify Pennington in a Nov. 18 attack on a 16-year-old boy.

Video shows multiple people assaulting the victim in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive at about 9:45 p.m. that evening, according to the probable cause statement.

Rick Kuehner, the father of a victim of an alleged attack by the Gilbert Goons told the Gaydos & Chad Show on Friday he was frustrated by the lack of action being taken by authorities.

“It’s good to know that action is being taken but it also frustrates me even more that it took so long that if they would have done their due diligence back in August they would have had those arrested a long time ago,” Kuehner said.

