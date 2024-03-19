Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

15-year-old arrested in connection with recent East Valley youth violence incident

Mar 19, 2024, 11:09 AM

Crime scene tape in focus, with a blurry Gilbert Police vehicle in the background....

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested Friday, March 15, in connection with an assault at a Gilbert park. (Facebook Photo/Gilbert Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Gilbert Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A teenager was arrested last week in connection with a recent case of youth violence in the East Valley, authorities said.

A juvenile victim reported that he was assaulted by multiple people at a neighborhood park near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive on Jan. 27, the Gilbert Police Department said.

Investigators identified a 15-year-old suspect, who was arrested Friday. Charges were referred to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, police said.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is independent of Queen Creek’s investigation into the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

RELATED STORIES

Lord died in a hospital two days after he was assaulted Oct. 28, 2023, outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

Seven suspects, including three minors who were charged as adults, were arrested earlier this month and charged with first-degree murder in Lord’s death.

Youth violence cases become priority in East Valley

Reports of multiple youth violence incidents in the East Valley started coming out after Lord’s death. Police departments, who were accused of being slow to act in response to previous assaults, started making the cases a priority.

Media reports implicated a group of violent youths known as the Gilbert Goons in multiple attacks that were documented on video that was posted to social media.

Police in Gilbert and surrounding communities have made arrests in multiple youth violence cases since the start of the year for incidents that occurred as far back as 2022, at times after using video posted by the attackers as evidence.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Phoenix Police mobile command trailer is set up at a crime scene in this file photo from social m...

KTAR.com

Teen dead, 2 other people hospitalized after shootout at west Phoenix apartment complex

A teenager was killed and two other people were injured in a shootout at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

46 minutes ago

Split image of a headshot of Jevin Hodge on the left and a sign that says House of Representatives ...

Kevin Stone

Democratic Rep. Jevin Hodge resigns from Arizona House in wake of sexual misconduct report

Democratic Rep. Jevin Hodge resigned from the Arizona House on Tuesday, a day after a media report revealed that he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2015.

3 hours ago

Company-provided photo of a Frontier Airlines airplane in the sky...

Kevin Stone

Frontier Airlines announces 1st international destination from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Frontier Airlines will start flying from Phoenix to Los Cabos, Mexico, the discount carrier's first international destination out of Sky Harbor Airport.

4 hours ago

Truck and Moore...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run involving jogger north of Phoenix last month

A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly struck a jogger north of Phoenix then fled the scene last month, authorities said.

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden, wearing sunglasses, gives a thumbs up sign as he departs the White House on Ma...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden starts campaign trip to court Latino voters, with Arizona on itinerary

President Joe Biden opened a three-day campaign geared largely toward courting Latino voters in Nevada, with Arizona up next.

6 hours ago

Kris Anderson...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen traveling to mailbox in Wickenburg

A Silver Alert was issued for a man who was last seen traveling to his mailbox in Wickenburg on Monday, authorities said. 

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

15-year-old arrested in connection with recent East Valley youth violence incident