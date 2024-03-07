Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation

Mar 6, 2024, 7:01 PM | Updated: 10:12 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A grand jury indicted four suspects in the Preston Lord investigation on Wednesday, according to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

She named the suspects as William Owen Hines and Dominic Turner, both adults, and two minors: Talan Renner and Talyn Vigil. Both of the minors are being charged as adults.

Each suspect is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and felony murder. Turner is also charged with aggravated robbery.

“This has taken months, but not because no one was working on it,” Mitchell told reporters. “Quite the contrary.”

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) hosted the conference along with the Queen Creek Police Department (QCPD).

Before officials announced the news conference, locals in the East Valley reported seeing SWAT teams in multiple neighborhoods. Officials didn’t provide updates on that situation, however.

“We must always remember that at the center of this case is a teenaged boy who died far before his time,” Mitchell said. “His parents are in agony and there is little anyone can do to change that. That said, today we have taken a massive step forward in the quest for justice for Preston.”

RELATED STORIES

Investigation was ‘extremely fast,’ Queen Creek police chief says

Randy Brice, the police chief of the QCPD, said homicide investigations typically take a long time. However, this case was “extremely fast,” he said.

Lord, 16, died in late October after a gang of youths attacked him during a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

His death triggered a wave of community outrage over the rise of youth violence in the East Valley.

Parents in the area told KTAR News 92.3 FM that the violence was connected to a gang of youths called the Gilbert Goons.

The gang allegedly attacked teens in Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa and other areas in random, blitz-style assaults. Some of the attackers allegedly wore brass knuckles.

QCPD submitted a police report for Lord’s case to MCAO on Dec. 28.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told reporters the case file was about 1,800 pages. She said it would take her office a long time to comb through about 2,000 pieces of evidence.

Although four suspects have been officially named, the investigation is far from over.

“We are still working actively to make arrests,” Brice said. “We’re gonna be relentless about this. We’re not gonna stop until we have everybody in custody.”

Gilbert Police Department provides more details in Wednesday night press conference

Gilbert Police Department Chief Michael Soelberg provided further details with an update on Wednesday evening.

Soelberg said Hines has three pending aggravated assault cases, one where Gilbert PD arrested him for a DUI-related aggravated assault, and two additional aggravated assault cases that were not reported to the Gilbert Police Department until December of 2023 and January of 2024.

Soelberg confirmed all three cases involving Hines are pending with the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Soelberg also said Turner has one documented case with the Gilbert Police department, a traffic collision with a road hazard in 2023. According to Soelberg, there are no other documented incidents with Turner.

Because of legal constraints, Soelberg could not identify suspects who were juveniles at the time.

One of the juveniles had one arrest that was related to riding a dirt bike on a yard. Soelberg confirmed there were eight other interactions with the juvenile since 2017.

The second suspect had three juvenile arrests. Two of the arrests were for having tobacco at a school and the other was for shoplifting. There were seven other interactions with the juvenile since 2021.

The third juvenile was arrested twice. Once for a fight over a girl and once for driving recklessly in a dirt lot, Soelberg said. Soelberg confirmed there were eight other interactions since 2017.

Soelberg also said the gang investigation is still ongoing and active and that his department is still working on 12 active cases.

He said that they have been communicating with the Queen Creek Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

“Today’s indictment represent one more step in bringing justice to the Lord family, we again ask that if anyone has any information about any of these investigations to come forward to the Gilbert Police Department,” Chief Soelberg said.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

How has MCAO been communicating with police regarding the Preston Lord case...

KTAR.com

Parents of Preston Lord thank the community for efforts leading to arrests

The parents of Preston Lord thanked the community those involved with the investigation that led to the arrest of four suspects accused of murdering their son.

36 minutes ago

Davinci is one of several dogs available for adoption at the Arizona Animal Welfare League. (Arizon...

KTAR.com

Arizona Animal Welfare League reopens in Chandler after $105K in renovations

The Arizona Animal Welfare League spent $105K to renovate a 20-year-old space inside the Chandler Fashion Center.

2 hours ago

Former DPS director wants to be Maricopa County's next sheriff...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former DPS director files to run for Maricopa County sheriff

Former DPS director Frank Milstead filed to run for Maricopa County sheriff in early March. He is now the fifth Republican candidate.

5 hours ago

File photo of crime scene tape in Phoenix...

David Veenstra

Phoenix woman hit and killed by car after police say she was lying on road

A local woman was hit and killed by a car after police said she was lying on the road on Wednesday morning.

6 hours ago

ADHS named its first chief heat officer on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Department of Health Services names 1st chief heat officer

ADHS on Wednesday named its first statewide chief heat officer that will carry out plans to combat extreme weather.

6 hours ago

IVF access in Arizona still strong despite Alabama fertility ruling...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona attorney general says she’ll fight for IVF access in wake of Alabama ruling

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes called the recent Alabama ruling on IVF "outrageous." She says she'll fight for IVF access in Arizona.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

4 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation