2 Gilbert youth violence suspects indicted on assault charges

PHOENIX — Two Gilbert youth violence suspects were indicted Thursday on assault charges in a pair of incidents that were previously unreported, authorities said.

William Owen Hines, 18, was indicted on one count of vehicular aggravated assault in connection with an incident from July 6, 2023, that left a victim injured, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Hines was served with the warrant on Wednesday, the same day he was arrested by the Gilbert Police Department on assault charges stemming from incidents on Nov. 22, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022.

The other suspect indicted was 18-year-old Noah Lee Pennington, who faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct. His incident is said to have occurred in Gilbert on Dec. 16, 2022.

Hines, 20-year-old Jacob Pennington, whose relation to Noah Pennington was immediately unknown, and an unnamed 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in a series of youth violence acts dating to 2022.

Gilbert Police made 22 arrests in the first month of 2024 in relation to youth violence. Nine investigations remain active in the East Valley town.

How is the Preston Lord investigation unfolding?

MCAO said the indictments were not related to Preston Lord, the 16-year-old who died after being assaulted outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek in October 2023.

The Queen Creek Police Department submitted charges to MCAO against seven suspects on Dec. 28. No further updates on the case have been shared.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show in early January the police report for Lord’s case is about 1,800 pages. Prosecutors also have to comb through about 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos, according to Mitchell.

“We have one chance to do it right and we want to go in with the strongest possible prepared position so that this can be taken care of,” Mitchell said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.