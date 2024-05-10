Close
Scottsdale restaurant inspired by Anthony Bourdain’s food travels to open in June

May 10, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Ends, upcoming Scottsdale eatery, to replace Second Story...

The restaurant will replace the Kazimierz bar, which is pictured above. (Kazimierz Wine and Whiskey Bar photo/via Facebook)

(Kazimierz Wine and Whiskey Bar photo/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale restaurant inspired by the food travels of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will open on June 1.

The restaurant, called The Ends, will be at 7137 E. Stetson Drive. It will have a mid-century modern atmosphere with a retro vibe, a news release said.

It will replace the Kazimierz Wine and Whiskey Bar, which closed its doors in July 2023.

Tommy Plato, who owns The Ends, said he wants his restaurant to reflect the vibrancy of global cuisine.

“We want to bring a concept rooted in the culture of experience and travel,” he said in the news release. “My commitment is to continue creating a space allowing for rich life experiences over great food and drink.”

Plato drew heavy inspiration from world traveler and food lover Bourdain. His new restaurant even has a private dining room named after the famous chef and travel documentarian.

Guests who book the Bourdain Room will go on a “revolutionary dining experience” that takes them “on a journey of the entire menu,” the news release said.

So what will the menu at The Ends in Scottsdale look like?

Information about the food that will be offered at the new restaurant is scarce. The news release focused more attention on the art and ambiance of the eatery. There will be a “pasta room” outside the entrance with homemade hanging pasta, however.

The restaurant will have an “eclectic menu” that has various flavors inspired by global travel.

Executive Chef Jordano Sessions will lead the chefs, who will make “sumptuous main courses” as well as dishes from a restaurant Plato used to own called Second Story.

That Scottsdale restaurant closed its doors in May 4. Although it’s over, some of the items on its menu will live on, including its “Change your Life Biscuits,” which have whipped butter, fermented honey and jam. These biscuits will be revived and transported to the menu of The Ends.

