Woof, there it is: Three Dog Bakery celebrating recent opening in East Valley

Apr 17, 2024, 9:00 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


Cynthia Drager opened the Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 9, 2024. Cynthia Drager opened the Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 9, 2024. Interior of the new Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona.

PHOENIX – Three Dog Bakery, which specializes in drool-inducing dog treats, is celebrating its recent opening in the East Valley with five days of tail-wagging activities this week.

The national chain – which sells toys and other pet supplies along with special snacks for pooches — opened its first Arizona location Feb. 9 on the southwest corner of Queen Creek and Alma School roads in Chandler.

“We’ve been so happy to meet so many two-legged and four-legged customers since we opened in February,” Cynthia Drager, owner of the Chandler shop, said in a press release. “Now it’s time to celebrate our new store with everyone we love in the community.”

What will happen during Three Dog Bakery grand opening event?

The festivities start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with light refreshments and spin-to-win and raffle chances. The spin-to-win and raffle chances will also be offered Thursday and Friday.

The fun continues through the weekend, with Three Dog Bakery handing out goody bags to the first 20 customers who make purchases each day Friday-Sunday.

Saturday’s activities also include dog adoptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caricatures for Dogs from noon to 4 p.m. and RunBuddy Mobile from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, the shop will host an hourlong workshop on relating to your pet better starting at noon and pet communicator mini-reading sessions from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What are the operating hours for new East Valley pet bakery?

The Chandler shop is open for business Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Three Dog Bakery started in 1989 in Kansas City, Missouri, and now has about 50 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

