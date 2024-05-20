PHOENIX — Arizona State University is moving employees and classes off the Tempe campus until further notice after a water line failed and caused a cooling issue.

The water line failure on Saturday led to basement flooding on the campus’ central plant facility that operates essential pumps for air conditioning service across the buildings, according to a university spokesman.

All in-person classes in Tempe will happen online and all employees that can work from home are asked to do so until the issue is fixed.

ASU’s summer classes began Thursday. High temperatures in the Valley are expected to be in the 90s throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The university said it is actively working to fix the issue.

“Facilities technicians are actively resolving the issue to ensure optimal cooling for key buildings until all the pumps are fully operational,” the university said.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.