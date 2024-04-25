Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory opening dual-concept restaurant location in Mesa

Apr 25, 2024, 4:05 AM

Frutilandia Taqueria Factory dual location opening in Mesa...

A dual location of Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory is opening in Mesa next weekend. (Frutilandia photos)

(Frutilandia photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new place to buy tacos and dessert drinks will open up in Mesa in early May.

Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory will open a new dual-concept location near Country Club and University drives on May 3.

This will be the first Taqueria Factory in Mesa. However, it won’t be the first dual-concept location for the two brands. A Frutilandia-Taqueria Factory spot opened in Tempe in January.

The new location will have a “fast-casual” dining room that can accommodate 140 people. There will be a margarita bar with tequilas and imported beers, along with a private event room guests can book for birthday parties, celebrations and business meetings.

RELATED STORIES

Promotions at Frutilandia, Taqueria Factory grand opening

A grand opening will be held at 351 N. Country Club Drive from May 3-5. It will feature promotions for in-store visitors, like:

  • Deals on food and drinks, like $5 margaritas and $1 off tacos.
  • Enter-to-win $100 gift card giveaways.
  • Two free al pastor or chicken tacos and free 20-ounce agua frescas only from 5-8 p.m. on May 3.
  • A raffle contest for a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Customers get one raffle ticket for every $5 spent on May 3 and one ticket for every $10 spent on May 4 and 5.

There will also be a 20% discount on bills $20 or less on May 4 and 5.

Gamaliel Garfio, co-founder of Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory, said he’s happy to see the businesses expand.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mesa to Taqueria Factory and our unique dual-concept dining experience,” Garfio said in a press release. “By combining the best of both worlds, we aim to provide our customers with a culinary journey that satisfies their cravings for both refreshing fruit desserts and savory Mexican food.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split-panel image with a photo of Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy who inspired the creation of M...

Kevin Stone

Make-A-Wish getting replacement for inspirational statue stolen from Phoenix headquarters

Make-A-Wish is getting a replacement for the cherished statue that was stolen from the non-profit group’s Phoenix headquarters last year.

17 minutes ago

2015 K&A Kisidiaris Trust bought Glendale retail center Avenue at Olive Park for $5.5 million...

Bailey Leasure

Retail center near Glendale Community College sells for $5.5 million

2015 K&A Kisidiaris Trust buys Glendale Avenue at Olive Park, a three-acre retail center near Glendale Community College for $5.5 million.

27 minutes ago

Volleyball will take place on Friday but will take place at Avondale's American Sports Center. (Spe...

David Veenstra

Glendale high school hosting Special Olympics Arizona Summer Games this weekend

Special Olympics Arizona's Summer Games are returning this weekend. More than 1,500 athletes will make their way to Glendale to compete.

37 minutes ago

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers holds the supersized scissors at the ribbon cutting at Glendale's newly...

Damon Allred

Glendale officials cut ribbon at newly renovated city court

Glendale officials welcomed a newly updated courthouse, as city leaders cut the ribbon at the public service building.

9 hours ago

indicted in fake elector scheme Arizona Republicans...

KTAR.com

State grand jury indicts 11 Arizona Republicans in fake elector investigation

Eleven defendants were indicted in a fake elector scheme on Wednesday, according to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

11 hours ago

Boy injured after hit-and-run died, Glendale police say...

KTAR.com

13-year-old boy hit by truck in Glendale 2 weeks ago dies

The Glendale Police Department announced that a 13-year-old boy injured by a hit-and-run died on Tuesday after two weeks in the hospital.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory opening dual-concept restaurant location in Mesa