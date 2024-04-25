Frutilandia Taqueria Factory dual location opening in Mesa...

PHOENIX — A new place to buy tacos and dessert drinks will open up in Mesa in early May.

Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory will open a new dual-concept location near Country Club and University drives on May 3.

This will be the first Taqueria Factory in Mesa. However, it won’t be the first dual-concept location for the two brands. A Frutilandia-Taqueria Factory spot opened in Tempe in January.

The new location will have a “fast-casual” dining room that can accommodate 140 people. There will be a margarita bar with tequilas and imported beers, along with a private event room guests can book for birthday parties, celebrations and business meetings.

Promotions at Frutilandia, Taqueria Factory grand opening

A grand opening will be held at 351 N. Country Club Drive from May 3-5. It will feature promotions for in-store visitors, like:

Deals on food and drinks, like $5 margaritas and $1 off tacos.

Enter-to-win $100 gift card giveaways.

Two free al pastor or chicken tacos and free 20-ounce agua frescas only from 5-8 p.m. on May 3.

A raffle contest for a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Customers get one raffle ticket for every $5 spent on May 3 and one ticket for every $10 spent on May 4 and 5.

There will also be a 20% discount on bills $20 or less on May 4 and 5.

Gamaliel Garfio, co-founder of Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory, said he’s happy to see the businesses expand.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mesa to Taqueria Factory and our unique dual-concept dining experience,” Garfio said in a press release. “By combining the best of both worlds, we aim to provide our customers with a culinary journey that satisfies their cravings for both refreshing fruit desserts and savory Mexican food.”

