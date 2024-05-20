Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60/Grand Avenue temporarily closed after West Valley crash

May 20, 2024, 8:24 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

US 60/Grand Avenue was temporarily closed on Monday morning in the West Valley following a multi-ve...

US 60/Grand Avenue was temporarily closed on Monday morning in the West Valley following a multi-vehicle wreck. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — US 60/Grand Avenue was temporarily closed on Monday morning in the West Valley following a multi-vehicle wreck, transportation officials said.

The closure happened around 8 a.m. near 113th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was lifted by 11 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

