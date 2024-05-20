US 60/Grand Avenue temporarily closed after West Valley crash

PHOENIX — US 60/Grand Avenue was temporarily closed on Monday morning in the West Valley following a multi-vehicle wreck, transportation officials said.

The closure happened around 8 a.m. near 113th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was lifted by 11 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.