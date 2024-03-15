Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

But while Arizona has outdoor activities for everyone, these outdoor activities can wear on your back.

That slight back pain you feel after a pickleball game may seem like nothing to you at first, but it could turn into a serious long-term spinal injury.

Thankfully, the Desert Institute for Spine Care, otherwise known as DISC, is the perfect place for weekend warriors to visit to take care of their back pain.

Some of the most common back injuries weekend warriors suffer are herniated discs, lumbar strains and spondylosis, otherwise known as osteoarthritis in the spine.

DISC develops your very own unique treatment plan that’s designed to get you back to the action while feeling better than ever.

DISC will provide you with an accurate diagnosis from one of its board-certified orthopedic surgeons. The institute uses a technique called Personal Pain Diagnostics to treat the specific area where your pain is coming from.

DISC is a pioneer in minimally invasive spine surgery (MIS) and ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery (Ultra MIS) such as Endoscopic Spine Surgery.

Compared to traditional spinal surgery, MIS minimizes blood loss and collateral damage to muscles, soft tissue and ligament attachments.

Other benefits include less pain after surgery, shorter hospital stays and a quicker recovery.

MIS can help you achieve a faster return so you can get back to your daily outdoor activities in no time.

DISC is the leader in Ultra MIS endoscopic techniques to treat common spinal conditions such as sciatica, herniated disc, spinal stenosis and low back pain.

So what’s the difference you may ask?

Depending on your diagnosis, your symptoms may benefit from one of the various Ultra MIS procedures DISC uses to provide the least invasive yet most effective procedure to treat patients. This type of treatment results in less post-operative pain and a faster recovery time so you can get back to the action even sooner.

“DISC surgeons are committed to finding the least invasive treatments for our patients and getting them back to living pain-free, active lives,” Dr. Mark Wang, a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon at DISC who specializes in these MIS procedures and has years of experience treating spinal problems for residents in the Valley, said.

If you are a weekend warrior who experiences back pain, check out DISC for top treatment.

To book an appointment, go to www.sciatica.com.

Adventure awaits.