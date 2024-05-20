PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died over the weekend after colliding with another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle near 24th Street and Indian School Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Ansar Azim, with serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A Jeep that was operated by a 53-year-old man tried making a left turn from 22nd Street to go east on Indian School Road when the driver failed to yield and he was struck on the driver side by Azim, who was traveling west.

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene, police said. It is not yet known if impairment is a factor.

Authorities say that final charging decisions will be made when the toxicology report is received and the reconstruction is completed.

