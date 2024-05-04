Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Taco Chelo’s second location set to open in Tempe near ASU

May 4, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: May 6, 2024, 6:20 am

(Taco Chelo photos)...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Taco Chelo, an established taquería in downtown Phoenix, is set to open a second location in Tempe.

The new restaurant is located at 521 S. College Ave., Suite 112, just west of Arizona State University, adjacent to Postino Annex and Snooze.

It will open for business on Friday at 11 a.m.

According to its website, Taco Chelo “is a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.”

The Tempe location will have the same menu as the Phoenix restaurant (located at 501 E. Roosevelt St.), but the restaurant will look much different.

RELATED STORIES

“This expansion is an incredible milestone for us and is a testament to the dedication from the entire team that’s made Taco Chelo a staple in downtown Phoenix,” Chamberlin said in a press release.

“I grew up in the East Valley, which makes bringing the restaurant to my old stomping grounds in Tempe even more special.”

Taco Chelo debuted in downtown Phoenix in 2018.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Glendale police vehicle at the scene of a collision at night. Three people were hos...

KTAR.com

3 people hospitalized after collision in Glendale, including 1 with life-threatening injuries

Three people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Glendale on Sunday night.

24 minutes ago

Authorities released these images from a 2022 assault in Gilbert in January 2024. An arrest was mad...

Kevin Stone

19-year-old arrested in connection with 2022 assault in Gilbert

A teenager was taken into custody last week in connection with a 2022 assault in Gilbert, authorities announced, the latest arrest in a string of East Valley youth violence cases.

1 hour ago

Woman fatally stabbed in Phoenix on Sunday, May 5, 2024....

KTAR.com

Woman fatally stabbed multiple times inside Phoenix home

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

4 hours ago

Biden announced the expansion of Obamacare for DACA recipients on May 3, 2024....

Heidi Hommel

Biden to expand Obamacare for DACA recipients in Arizona and nationwide

Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Arizona and nationwide will be eligible for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

5 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Live Nation’s Concert Week offering $25 tickets to shows across metro Phoenix

Live Nation's annual Concert Week is back to offer $25 tickets to music and comedy concertgoers, beginning on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Aerial view of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale and the surrounding area, with State Farm Stadium i...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Here are the latest details as $40M Desert Diamond Arena renovation begins

Construction on a $40 million renovation to Desert Diamond Arena, which is owned by the city of Glendale, is set to start in June.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Taco Chelo’s second location set to open in Tempe near ASU