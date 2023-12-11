Close
FIESTA BOWL FOUNDATION

The 51st Annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is Excitingly Upon Us!

Dec 11, 2023

BY FIESTA BOWL FOUNDATION


The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is excitingly upon us! The statewide attraction honors Arizona and the Fiesta Bowl organization’s 53-year history in the traditional two-mile march through central Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Join thousands of participants and spectators on Saturday, Dec. 16, in celebration of the Parade’s magnificent pageantry. It’s one of many Fiesta Bowl events that kicks off the bowl and holiday seasons, and this year it’s in tune with the new theme, “Spirit of Competition.”

Arizona sports legends Jake Plummer and Richard Jefferson join the camaraderie as parade Grand Marshals.

A former Arizona State University football great and star NFL quarterback, Plummer is now a vocal advocate for healthy living and the healing powers of functional mushrooms.

His Grand Marshal counterpart, Jefferson, is an Arizona native, having graduated from Moon Valley High School and played college basketball at the University of Arizona. Jefferson then went on to become an NBA standout and is currently an ESPN analyst.

Plummer and Jefferson will join a combination of more than 3,000 men, women, children and animals in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, featuring various brilliantly colored floats, giant balloons, antique cars, equestrian units, charitable groups, local celebrities, marching bands and more during Arizona’s highest-attended single-day event.

Admission is free to the public with premium and reserved seating now available for sale. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe will be broadcast live and commercial-free on Arizona’s Family 3TV, online and through the AZFamily app.

To learn more about the event and purchase premium seating, visit fiestabowl.org/parade.

