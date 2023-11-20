PHOENIX — After over a decade of success in Arcadia, a Sam Fox restaurant concept announced it will open the doors to its second location in the Valley next year.

The Henry will be located in the historic Uptown Plaza on Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

“It’s been so special to watch The Henry grow into a neighborhood staple for so many of our guests,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a press release.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to bring The Henry to this iconic spot in Central Phoenix and will work to bring the full Henry experience to the neighborhood.”

What can guests expect from The Henry in Phoenix?

At the Uptown location, guests can expect to see classics from the Arcadia location, but there will be additional items to the dinner menu, the release said.

The restaurant will also feature a centerpiece fireplace on the front patio, spacious private dining room, leather banquettes and an indoor and outdoor cocktail bar.

The sister concept restaurant, Flower Child, is located within the same plaza.

Other The Henry restaurants can be found in parts of California, Texas and Florida.

