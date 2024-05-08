Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Joey Maggiore, chef behind Valley’s Hash Kitchen restaurants, writes ‘Brunch King’ cookbook

May 8, 2024, 4:25 AM

Split panel image showing the cover of “Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks” on the left...

“Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks,” the first cookbook from Joey Maggiore, comes out Sept. 17, 2024. (The Maggiore Group Photos)

(The Maggiore Group Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Joey Maggiore, the chef behind one of the Valley’s most popular brunch spots, is sharing his flamboyant recipes in a new cookbook.

Amazon preorders are open for Maggiore’s “Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks,” which comes out Sept. 17.

Maggiore’s first cookbook, which features more than 70 food and beverage recipes, echoes the flamboyant menu and vibe of his Hash Kitchen restaurants.

The book’s over-the-top recipes include Bananas Foster Pancakes, Cannoli Donuts, Billionaire’s Bacon, Birria Bao Benedict and Build-Your-Own Bloody Marys.

Why did Joe Maggiore write a cookbook?

“I’ve always dreamed of writing a cookbook to tell the story of my life as a restaurateur. And now, I get to share my crazy brunch addition with all of you,” Maggiore wrote in the book’s introduction, which is part of a sample in the Amazon listing.

Maggiore is executive chef of The Maggiore Group. His late father, Tomaso Maggiore, put the family name on the Phoenix culinary map when he opened Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant in 1977 and followed with dozens of other restaurants in Arizona and California.

Tomaso’s closed last year after 46 years, but the family-owned restaurant group is running strong, with brands such as Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, The Mexicano and The Rosticceria.

Hash Kitchen concept expands beyond Arizona

Hash Kitchen debuted in Scottsdale in 2015. The boozy brunch concept now has seven Valley locations and is expanding outside of Arizona with an investment from Mercato Partners’ Savory Restaurant Fund.

The first-out-of-state location opened in Draper, Utah, last year. Six more Hash Kitchens are expected to open in 2024 and ’25 in Texas, Utah and Nevada.

