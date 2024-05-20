Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fatal shooting in north Tempe under investigation; Man dies at the scene

May 20, 2024, 9:25 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight in north Tempe, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near Scottsdale Road and McKellips Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Tempe Police Department said.

When officers arrived, the found a man with injuries consistent with a shooting, police said. Life-saving measures were provided but the victim died at the scene. The man has not yet been identified.

The area was closed for several hours while an investigation was underway.

No additional information was made available.

