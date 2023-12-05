Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With more people moving to the Valley annually than any other metro in the country and the weather cooling, there’s no better time for longtime and new residents alike to make sure their heating is all up to date.

The expert heating technicians at Collins Comfort Masters will be there for you if you encounter any serious issues, as they strive to be the Valley’s best option for any heating or furnace maintenance.

Maricopa County has seen the largest population growth in the country in 2021 and 2022, so there will be lots of new homeowners who could still be getting used to winters in the Valley.

In most cases, the time to think about upgrading your system is once it reaches 10 years of service. Sometimes, equipment doesn’t make it that long, and there are some simple tells you can look for that will help you maintain safety and service.

A yellow, flickering flame indicating carbon monoxide or odd sounds and smells coming from the furnace could indicate a serious problem.

With some problems, like a furnace that isn’t turning on or not enough airflow, residents can make a quick fix by checking that no circuit breakers have tripped and that there’s a quality air filter in place.

Regardless, it is not the time to wait to check up on your furnace. Do it now by calling the professionals at Collins Comfort Masters.

They offer 24-hour emergency services and financing packages for replacement systems.

Collins Comfort Masters understands that replacements are a hassle, especially given the investment required, but it could end up saving homeowners money in the long run because of how much upkeep is required for older systems.

A newer system would also provide less worry in terms of safety and maintenance compared to what may already be in your home.

Make sure your heating is taken care of as the weather remains cool in the Valley.

Collins has many answers to your heating questions on their website. You can also reach out to them for help with a furnace and heating tune up.

