PHOENIX — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after her hair got caught in an underwater pool fixture in Phoenix, authorities said Monday.

The child was playing a volleyball game with others when someone noticed she was underwater in the pool near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road at 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A family member took the girl out of the pool and immediately began lifesaving measures.

Police officers and firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived shortly after to assist. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix Police said the scene was consistent with an accidental drowning and no signs of foul play were detected.

No other information was available.

