11-year-old girl hospitalized after nearly drowning when hair caught in Phoenix pool

May 20, 2024, 11:58 AM

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after almost drowning in Phoenix on May 19, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after her hair got caught in an underwater pool fixture in Phoenix, authorities said Monday.

The child was playing a volleyball game with others when someone noticed she was underwater in the pool near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road at 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A family member took the girl out of the pool and immediately began lifesaving measures.

Police officers and firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived shortly after to assist. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix Police said the scene was consistent with an accidental drowning and no signs of foul play were detected.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

