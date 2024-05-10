PHOENIX — With great expansion comes great responsibility. That’s why executives behind three upcoming Slim Chickens restaurants in Arizona plan to hire around 500 employees in the next few months.

Leaders want to fill all management positions for two new locations that will open in Phoenix and Glendale, respectively. They’re looking to hire general managers, shift leaders and more.

Arizonans looking for a job with Slim Chickens can apply online.

Another location will open in Yuma later this year, but its website doesn’t have any open positions for that restaurant.

Where exactly are the new Slim Chickens restaurants that are hiring?

The first of its three new restaurants will open in Glendale in mid-June. It will be located near 35th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Phoenix.

The second location will open in the summer. This 4,200-square-foot restaurant with a patio will be near Loop 101 and Northern Avenue in Glendale.

The third upcoming Slim Chickens restaurant will open in Yuma “later this year,” according to a Wednesday news release.

No specific time frame was given, though. This 4,200-square-foot eatery with a patio will be near Fourth Avenue and 16th Street.

“After the Yuma location opens, the expected operating tempo will result in the opening of three-to-five Phoenix area locations a year,” according to a news release shared on Wednesday. “Ultimately, each location will employ nearly 100 people.”

Aggressive Arizona expansion planned for Southern food franchise

Don’t work in Phoenix, Maricopa, Glendale or Yuma? Keep an eye out. More franchise openings are in the works, according to a press release shared with news outlets on Wednesday.

Barnett Management, the Phoenix-based company that operates the franchise in Arizona, plans to open 32 Slim Chickens restaurants in Arizona over the next decade.

They’re basing their expansion plan on the success of their lone location so far, which is in the city of Maricopa. Leaders are also looking to fill more open positions in this location, which is at 41740 West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.