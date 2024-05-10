Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Don’t chicken out: Slim Chickens needs to fill 500 jobs to staff its new Arizona restaurants

May 10, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Arkansas-based Southern food chain Arkansas Southern food restaurant expands into Arizona Slim Chickens franchise hiring for 3 new restaurants in Arizona Chicken fried okra 3 new restaurants in Valley and Yuma

PHOENIX — With great expansion comes great responsibility. That’s why executives behind three upcoming Slim Chickens restaurants in Arizona plan to hire around 500 employees in the next few months.

Leaders want to fill all management positions for two new locations that will open in Phoenix and Glendale, respectively. They’re looking to hire general managers, shift leaders and more.

Arizonans looking for a job with Slim Chickens can apply online.

RELATED STORIES

Another location will open in Yuma later this year, but its website doesn’t have any open positions for that restaurant.

Where exactly are the new Slim Chickens restaurants that are hiring?

The first of its three new restaurants will open in Glendale in mid-June. It will be located near 35th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Phoenix.

The second location will open in the summer. This 4,200-square-foot restaurant with a patio will be near Loop 101 and Northern Avenue in Glendale.

The third upcoming Slim Chickens restaurant will open in Yuma “later this year,” according to a Wednesday news release.

No specific time frame was given, though. This 4,200-square-foot eatery with a patio will be near Fourth Avenue and 16th Street.

“After the Yuma location opens, the expected operating tempo will result in the opening of three-to-five Phoenix area locations a year,” according to a news release shared on Wednesday. “Ultimately, each location will employ nearly 100 people.”

Aggressive Arizona expansion planned for Southern food franchise

Don’t work in Phoenix, Maricopa, Glendale or Yuma? Keep an eye out. More franchise openings are in the works, according to a press release shared with news outlets on Wednesday.

Barnett Management, the Phoenix-based company that operates the franchise in Arizona, plans to open 32 Slim Chickens restaurants in Arizona over the next decade.

They’re basing their expansion plan on the success of their lone location so far, which is in the city of Maricopa. Leaders are also looking to fill more open positions in this location, which is at 41740 West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Sybil Francis on issues Arizona voters do agree on

Sybil Francis, this week's guest on AZ Political Podcast, goes over some of the issues Arizona voters do agree on.

11 minutes ago

The Ends, upcoming Scottsdale eatery, to replace Second Story...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale restaurant inspired by Anthony Bourdain’s food travels to open in June

The Ends restaurant in Scottsdale will open on June 1. It's inspired by Anthony Bourdain and even has a private dining room named after him.

21 minutes ago

Smoke can be seen coming from a forest next to an Arizona highway. A section of State Route 87 in n...

KTAR.com

Northern Arizona highway to close temporarily out of concern for prescribed fire smoke

Anticipating smoke from a prescribed fire, officials will implement a closure of State Route 87 in northern Arizona on Friday.

8 hours ago

Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue shut down Thursday night...

KTAR.com

US 60/Grand Avenue closed in both directions after crash in West Valley

Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue shut down in Peoria on Thursday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

9 hours ago

Potential brass knuckles ban moves toward final vote in Chandler...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler City Council moves forward plan to ban brass knuckles in the city

In a unanimous vote during a Thursday night meeting, the Chandler City Council voted to push forward a potential brass knuckles ban.

9 hours ago

Construction on the new bridges south of Phoenix will start May 13, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Construction of new Interstate 10 bridges over Gila River to begin next week

Construction on a pair of new Interstate 10 bridges over the Gila River south of Phoenix is set to start next week.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Don’t chicken out: Slim Chickens needs to fill 500 jobs to staff its new Arizona restaurants