ARIZONA NEWS

Wildcat Fire north of Valley continues to grow due to dry, windy conditions

May 20, 2024, 12:35 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it difficult to suppress the blaze. (Inciweb Photo) The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it difficult to suppress the blaze. (Inciweb Photo) The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it difficult to suppress the blaze. (Inciweb Photo) The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it difficult to suppress the blaze. (Inciweb Photo) The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it difficult to suppress the blaze. (Inciweb Photo)

PHOENIX — The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley continues to grow as dry, windy conditions make it difficult to suppress the blaze.

The fire had burned through 14,000 acres with no containment as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the Tonto National Forest. Just two days earlier, the fire burning about 30 miles northeast of Phoenix was at 5,000 acres.

Closure orders in the Cave Creek Ranger District were also expanded Monday as a result of the fire’s growth. Bartlett Dam Road has been closed since 3:30 p.m. Saturday due to the blaze.

How long will it take to contain the Wildcat Fire?

Fire personnel believe that continued windy and dry conditions throughout the week will make it difficult to control the blaze.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 mph, according to Tonto NF. The fire remains active on its southeast side as a result of the windy weather.

The fire began Saturday and the cause of it remains under investigation.

About 300 personnel are working the blaze, including eight crews, 16 fire engines, three helicopters and two water tenders.

There was no immediate threats to structures and evacuations were not planned.

The public was asked to stay away from the area until the fire is contained.

