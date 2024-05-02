PHOENIX– Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting hiring events for a new store opening in north Phoenix in June.

This store is located on 34750 North Valley Parkway, Carefree Highway and Interstate 17, and will open on June 14 at 7 a.m.

Where and when will the hiring events take place?

The new Sprouts store is looking to hire 95 employees and is hosting two in-person events at the Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix North Happy Valley on 1940 W. Pinnacle Peak Road.

The first hiring event will be Wednesday (May 8) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second session will be on the following day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What jobs area available at new Sprouts?

Available positions to apply for include department managers, assistant department managers and clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks and a position for a receiver, administrative and scan coordinator.

Applicants interested in the event can apply online in advance. Walk-in applicants can also attend the event.

