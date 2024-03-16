New Raising Cane’s restaurant set to open in San Tan Valley

PHOENIX — A new Raising Cane’s location is scheduled to open next week in San Tan Valley.

Raising Cane’s, known primarily for its chicken finger meals, already has 30 restaurants in the Phoenix area and approximately 775 across 40 states, the Middle East and Guam.

The new location is at 33179 North Gary Rd., near the corner of West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road. It will open its doors on March 19 at 9 a.m.

“We are excited to continue our growth in the Phoenix market with our first restaurant in San Tan Valley,” Raising Cane’s spokesperson Nathan Baird said in a press release.

In addition to dine-in and carry-out options at the new location, customers can order online or via the Raising Cane’s mobile app.

The new Raising Cane’s location will host a variety of activities on its opening day, including a drawing to award 20 customers (age 13 and older) “Free Cane’s for a Year.”

Entries for the drawing will be accepted from 7:30-8:30 a.m. that day. The winners will be announced by 8:35 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

Also on opening day, the Arizona Cardinals Cheer Squad and the San Tan Foothills High School cheer team are scheduled to appear from noon-1 p.m.

