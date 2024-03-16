Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BUSINESS

New Raising Cane’s restaurant set to open in San Tan Valley

Mar 16, 2024, 10:00 AM

Raising Cane's...

(Raising Cane's photos/via Facebook)

(Raising Cane's photos/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A new Raising Cane’s location is scheduled to open next week in San Tan Valley.

Raising Cane’s, known primarily for its chicken finger meals, already has 30 restaurants in the Phoenix area and approximately 775 across 40 states, the Middle East and Guam.

The new location is at 33179 North Gary Rd., near the corner of West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road. It will open its doors on March 19 at 9 a.m.

RELATED STORIES

“We are excited to continue our growth in the Phoenix market with our first restaurant in San Tan Valley,” Raising Cane’s spokesperson Nathan Baird said in a press release.

In addition to dine-in and carry-out options at the new location, customers can order online or via the Raising Cane’s mobile app.

The new Raising Cane’s location will host a variety of activities on its opening day, including a drawing to award 20 customers (age 13 and older) “Free Cane’s for a Year.”

Entries for the drawing will be accepted from 7:30-8:30 a.m. that day. The winners will be announced by 8:35 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

Also on opening day, the Arizona Cardinals Cheer Squad and the San Tan Foothills High School cheer team are scheduled to appear from noon-1 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Business

A new Buc-ee's convenience store, gas station and more is set to be developed along Interstate 10 i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Buc-ee’s closes on West Valley site for first Arizona location

The iconic Buc-ee's chain has moved forward with plans for its first Arizona gas station and convenience store by acquiring more than 20 acres in metro Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Wok This Way food truck benefits from NFL Business Connect Program ahead of Final Four...

Serena O'Sullivan

Wok This Way food truck benefits from NFL Business Connect Program ahead of Final Four

Wok This Way, a food truck co-owned by Kris Mill and her nephew, Jake, who has Down Syndrome, benefits from the NFL's business program.

1 day ago

Sonoran Solar Energy Center now online, SRP says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona’s largest operational battery energy storage system now online, SRP says

The Sonoran Solar Energy Center is now online. SRP said it's Arizona's largest operational battery energy storage system.

2 days ago

Cars are parked at the pumps at a Circle K gas station....

Kevin Stone

Here’s how to save 40 cents per gallon at Arizona Circle K gas stations for a limited time

Customers can save 40 cents per gallon at participating Circle K gas stations in Arizona on Thursday, but the deal is only good for three hours.

2 days ago

An airplane sits inside a hangar at the new Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Phoenix, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Aircraft mechanic school opens near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance recently opened a new campus in a former call center near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

2 days ago

(File photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images for H&M)...

Serena O'Sullivan

H&M at Scottsdale Fashion Square reopening this weekend after renovation

The H&M retail store at Scottsdale Fashion Square is reopening. The store will throw a grand opening this Saturday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

New Raising Cane’s restaurant set to open in San Tan Valley