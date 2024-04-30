Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Construction starts on 909,553-square-foot development near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Apr 30, 2024, 4:05 AM

Brickyards on Ellsworth Mesa industrial development...

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale developer recently broke ground on a new industrial development near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Martens Development said its new development — Brickyards on Ellsworth — will consist of eight buildings and 909,553 square feet. General contractor FCL Builders will take the reins of the construction project. The development is near Ellsworth and Willis roads.

Once it’s complete, the industrial development will have move-in ready spaces for tenants in the southeast Valley. Building sizes will range from 35,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet.

Developers expect to complete Brickyards on Ellsworth in the spring or summer of 2025.

Mesa Mayor John Giles said his city has one of the country’s most active industrial submarkets.

“Martens Development Company recognizes Mesa as an excellent business hub,” Giles said in a press release. “I am delighted to welcome their newest venture, Brickyards on Ellsworth, to our city. As the area continues to grow and attract new businesses, this development is perfectly positioned to meet the rising demand.”

Why do developers see Mesa as a desirable destination?

Businesses are flocking to Mesa due to its welcoming atmosphere, according to Martens Development Principal David Martens.

“A lot of businesses are coming from California, Oregon, Washington, Utah,” Martens said in a press release. “They’re coming to Arizona and Mesa in particular because we have such a friendly business environment.”

His company has been well aware of the city’s support of business developers. That’s why it’s been in Mesa for so long, he said.

“We’ve been developing in Mesa for eight years, so it’s been a tremendous run,” Martens added. “We couldn’t have had the success we’ve had without the support of Mayor Giles, the Mesa City Council and all of the staff.”

Why are Mesa leaders excited for Brickyards on Ellsworth?

Mesa City Councilman Scott Somers represents District 6, which includes the airport market. This airport area grew rapidly over the past few years, he said.

“But the footprints have been very, very large buildings: a million square feet, 250,000 square feet,” Somers said in a press release. “What’s been missing is that little piece of the market for that homegrown business that is now ready to expand into a new space and have office space and manufacturing space on the same footprint. With Brickyards, we’re getting that, which is exactly what we need.”

Construction starts on 909,553-square-foot development near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport