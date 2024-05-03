Close
Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

May 2, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Don’t wait until that first hot morning when you want to turn the air conditioning on and you realize you haven’t had your system treated yet.

While you may think your system is probably fine, there is a chance a technician will find an issue that will only get worse if ignored.

If something goes wrong, you could be stuck with a repair that will take longer and be more expensive if you ignore simple maintenance.

It is time to book a tune-up on your air conditioning and when you choose Day & Night, you’re working with the best.

Here are some of the benefits of a tune-up:

  • Better energy efficiency
  • Improved air quality
  • Increased cooling output
  • Less wear and tear of essential parts
  • Lower electricity bill
  • Fewer A/C breakdowns or problems

Your air conditioner’s parts can degrade over time without the proper care. Fixing small problems can prevent future breakdowns and can save you money in the long run.

Dust storms bring sticks and debris that hit the coils and cause restrictions to airflow, diminishing the effectiveness of the unit.

Debris can also cause issues with basic filtration around the house, not only raising the price of monthly bills but also causing more airflow restrictions.

You don’t have to wait for your air conditioner to completely fail before scheduling an appointment for repair services or an AC tune-up.

Day & Night will also check your heating system at the same time as your air conditioner.

Day & Night serves the Greater Phoenix area including:

Phoenix, Arcadia, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Scottsdale, Sun City, Surprise, Fountain Hills, Carefree, Cave Creek and Ahwatukee.

Our decades of experience mean you get both speed and quality. Day & Night’s certified technicians understand the ins and outs of different kinds of units, as well as the best way to fix them.

Don’t miss out, call 602-956-9404 today to schedule your appointment or visit dayandnightair.com.

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready