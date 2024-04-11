Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix construction firm buys industrial building in Peoria for $9.5M

Apr 11, 2024, 4:05 AM

Construction and asphalt company secures new Phoenix facility...

The $9.5 million acquisition will benefit Phoenix-based Gonzalez Asphalt. (NAI Horizon photo)

(NAI Horizon photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based construction and asphalt company will expand its business in the West Valley thanks to a multimillion dollar acquisition.

NAI Horizon represented the buyer, Glez C Properties, LLC, in the purchase of an 81,060-square-foot industrial warehouse at 10885 N. 95th Avenue in Peoria.

The acquisition cost $9.5 million. It will benefit Gonzalez Asphalt, a warehouse and manufacturing company, according to an announcement from NAI Horizon.

Gonzalez Asphalt offers various services, such as:

  • Paving.
  • Milling.
  • Grading.
  • Slurry seal.
  • Line striping.
  • Site development.
  • Parking lot maintenance.

Glez C Properties and Gonzalez Asphalt are “one and the same,” according to NAI Horizon Executive Vice President Jeffrey Garza Walker.

How will the warehouse help the construction and asphalt company?

The new warehouse will help Gonzalez Asphalt expand its business, NAI Horizon said.

Walker said his company is proud to help Gonzalez Asphalt.

It serves the community and reflects the Valley’s diverse culture, he added.

“This is a special building for the Gonzalez family. With a site in the Northwest Valley, this is the asset they needed to expand their business,” Walker said.

“Gonzalez Asphalt has a well-established relationship with ADOT, getting contracts for freeway work you see around Metro Phoenix,” he added. “This is a 100% Latino-owned business that is prospering and growing in the Valley.”

