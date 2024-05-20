Man was found dead after partying at Bartlett Lake Bash...

PHOENIX — A man was found dead after being pulled from a body of water on Sunday, authorities said.

Richard Myers, 46, had gone missing on Saturday night after partying at Bartlett Lake Bash, an LGBTQ+ camping event, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The event takes place in the Bartlett Lake Flats area, which is around 48 miles from downtown Phoenix.

Myers had been missing for four hours when his friend, McKenzie Philbrick, notified MCSO he was missing around 6:30 p.m.

Philbrick showed authorities where Myers was last seen, pointing them to a “rock finger which protrudes out from the shore into the open water,” MCSO said.

Authorities searched the area, spoke with campers and learned Richie had walked from camp to camp to socialize with different groups of people prior to his disappearance.

He had most recently been seen walking in the water along the flats, authorities said.

The darkness and surrounding trailer lights made it hard to see a body on Saturday, MCSO said.

However, on Sunday, MCSO returned to the area and used sonar in their search. They pulled Myers’ body from the water and took him to the lake’s nearby aid station. There, a medical examiner started investigating the body.

“Richie had scratches on his ears and redness on his left eye,” MCSO said in a Monday news release. “It appeared Richie tried to walk along a rock formation on the water line and possibly fell, hitting his head and going into the water.”

Authorities believe alcohol may be a factor in this case. They don’t suspect foul play.

