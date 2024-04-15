Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s tallest apartment tower finally on track to start construction

Apr 15, 2024, 4:05 AM

Stretching 541 feet skyward, the Astra will be the tallest tower in Arizona. (Aspirant Development ...

Stretching 541 feet skyward, the Astra will be the tallest tower in Arizona. (Aspirant Development Rendering)

(Aspirant Development Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Aspirant Development has unveiled new architectural renderings of what is slated to become Arizona’s tallest tower.

Plans now call for a construction start date in the first or second quarter of 2025, with leasing to begin in late 2027 for residents and mid-2026 for office and retail tenants, said Geoff Jacobs, partner with Aspirant Development, which is part of The Empire Group of Cos.

Last summer, the Scottsdale-based developer received Phoenix City Council approval for a Government Property Lease Excise Tax agreement, or GPLET, allowing Aspirant to convey title of the property to the city when it is issued a certificate of occupancy. At that point, the city will lease the property back to the developer for up to eight years, while taxes on the project are abated during that time.

The project actually involves a pair of towers. A 44-floor residential tower is approved for 541 feet, surpassing the former Chase Tower at 483 feet. A second tower will span 34 floors and rise 424 feet high, Jacobs said.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ruby Catherine Pittman was fatally stabbed by a family member over the weekend in the West Valley, ...

KTAR.com

Elderly woman fatally stabbed over the weekend in west Phoenix

A woman reported that she stabbed another woman at a residence near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue in Phoenix on Sunday.

1 hour ago

Wyatt Langford #82 of the Texas Rangers signs autographs before the Spring Training Game against th...

Danny Shapiro

Spring training attendance in Arizona rose in 2024 with help from World Series teams, Shohei Ohtani

Spring training attendance in Arizona increased for the third straight year and there were several contributing factors.

3 hours ago

Kate Gallego called TSMC's expansion in Phoenix a "success story." (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty I...

KTAR.com

Phoenix mayor says TSMC ‘success story’ led to expanded presence in town

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's expansion in town is well warranted.

3 hours ago

Grand Canyon new water distribution line...

Nick Borgia

Grand Canyon National Park announces reopening of trails and campground

Grand Canyon officials announced that Havasupai Gardens Campground, Bright Angel trail and Tonto Trail will reopen for public use April 15.

3 hours ago

Franchesca Traila (left) and Dorinta Velcu (right) arrested for organized retail theft....

Nick Borgia

3 people arrested for organized retail theft spree across Arizona

Three people were arrested in connection to a group responsible for organized retail theft across Arizona, authorities said Friday.

11 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona’s tallest apartment tower finally on track to start construction