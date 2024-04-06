PHOENIX — Work has started on a refreshed Mill Avenue streetscape in Tempe, the first of its kind in about 40 years, according to a release.

The project focuses on improving accessibility and sustainability, such as a new planting scheme and water harvesting, in addition to aesthetic and cosmetic updates, such as new lighting and art.

Part of the accessibility improvement stems from following the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 even closer to provide for more public space along sidewalks.

Additionally, the crosswalk at Mill Avenue and Fifth Street will be converted into a permanent all-pedestrian crosswalk with structural and paint changes coming to cement it. The city of Tempe started a four-week pilot period for the all-pedestrian format on March 8.

As construction continues, parts of the intersection at Mill Avenue and University Drive will be closed for periods at a time.

When will parts of the Mill Avenue/University Drive intersection be closed?

The first phase of construction begins with an electrical installation:

– April 15-29: Southeast corner

– April 30-May 20: Northwest corner

– May 21-June 6: Northeast corner

– June 7-14: Southwest corner

– June 19-20: Northeast and southeast corners (14-hour power outage)

– June 22-23: Northwest and southwest corners (14-hour power outage)

The second stage of construction focuses on the sidewalk and ramp, falling into the ADA improvements category:

– June 25-July 9: Northwest corner

– July 10-19: Southwest corner

– July 22-31: Southeast corner

– Aug. 1-14: Northeast corner

Then, intersection pavement reconstruction begins on Aug. 15.

The city says the schedule will accommodate events in downtown Tempe and people will still be able to access Mill businesses.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.