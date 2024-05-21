Close
Phoenix woman arrested after stabbing her boyfriend to death

May 20, 2024, 8:27 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman stabbed her boyfriend to death in Phoenix and was arrested after turning herself in on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities

Shortly after noon on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man stabbed near Thomas Road and 51st Ave.

Esperanza Bautista Valencia, 52, told police she stabbed her boyfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead man, in his mid-50s, in the driveway with multiple stab wounds.

After detectives interviewed Bautista Valencia, she was taken into custody and booked on homicide charges.

The man’s name will not be revealed until his family is notified, according to police.

No further details about the case were made available.

Phoenix woman arrested after stabbing her boyfriend to death